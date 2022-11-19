NuCypher (NU) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

NuCypher (NU) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $73.64 million and approximately $18.85 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

