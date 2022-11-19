NuCypher Price Reaches $0.10 (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One NuCypher token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $73.64 million and $18.85 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

