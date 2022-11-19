NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.3% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.09. 49,207,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,133,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day moving average of $156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.