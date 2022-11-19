NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $4,582.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,646.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in NVR by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $4,392.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,157.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,223.06.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

