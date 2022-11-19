O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,421,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,957 shares during the quarter. Amcor accounts for about 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $42,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 34.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,920,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670,147. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

