O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $53.85 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,092 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 1.0% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Marathon Petroleum worth $53,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $811,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,067 shares of company stock worth $28,008,832. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $121.18. 3,783,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $123.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.