O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

VZ stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $38.55. 17,821,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,242,072. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

