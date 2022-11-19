O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 102,407 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102,407 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $21,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 187,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,728,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,140,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,676,467. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. HSBC increased their price target on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

