O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 22,018 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,018 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $33,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after purchasing an additional 608,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,374,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,591,000 after purchasing an additional 924,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

NYSE RY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $99.13. 578,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,535. The company has a market capitalization of $137.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

