O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 68,384 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,384 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $26,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $66.79. 1,001,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

