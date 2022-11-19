OKB Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Billion (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, OKB has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $17.28 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be bought for approximately $20.60 or 0.00123699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.42 or 0.08026415 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00570118 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,945.03 or 0.29695282 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

