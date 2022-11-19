Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $45.00 at DA Davidson

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Okta to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.59.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $264.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.27.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

