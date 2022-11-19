Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) PT Raised to $27.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $27.01.
Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)
Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)
