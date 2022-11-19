Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) PT Raised to $27.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $27.01.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,371 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 9.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,058,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 94,884 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 471,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 650,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.