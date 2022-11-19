Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.50

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.50 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.68). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.68), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares changing hands.

Ophir Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £407.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.50.

Ophir Energy Company Profile

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

