Oppenheimer Lowers Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $60.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TTD has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.07.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2,488.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.75. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $110.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 63.6% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 67.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

