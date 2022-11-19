Orbler Price Hits $11.68 on Top Exchanges (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Orbler has a market cap of $2.38 billion and approximately $3.63 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar. One Orbler token can currently be bought for approximately $11.68 or 0.00070239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

