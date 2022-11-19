Orchid (OXT) Hits Market Cap of $57.13 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0827 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $57.13 million and approximately $15.39 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,641.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010574 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037019 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00042635 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005963 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021388 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00237922 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08064404 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $943,243.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

