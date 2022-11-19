Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Hits $57.14 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0827 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $57.14 million and $15.78 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,692.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010423 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021513 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00238927 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

