Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Trading Down 3.3%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 1,235,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,862,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of £3.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.19.

About Oriole Resources

(Get Rating)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.