Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of ORA opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $462,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $1,189,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,754.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $462,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,038 shares of company stock worth $2,364,740. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 328,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

