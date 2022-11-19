Osmosis Market Cap Hits $315.52 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00006667 BTC on popular exchanges. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $315.52 million and $6.17 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Osmosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.20 or 0.07891626 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.00577359 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,023.44 or 0.30073705 BTC.

About Osmosis

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.