Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $207.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PANW. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.34.
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
Shares of PANW opened at $167.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of -339.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63.
Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks
In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $37,743,816 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Read More
