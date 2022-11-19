Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $207.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PANW. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.34.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $167.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of -339.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $37,743,816 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

