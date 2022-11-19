PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 70.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PAR Technology by 11.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 173.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

