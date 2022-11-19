Pareto Securities Lowers FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) to Hold

Pareto Securities lowered shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Danske raised FLEX LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $280.00.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FLNG opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.94. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 59.26% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 605.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,629,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 721.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 947,675 shares during the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEX LNG

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.