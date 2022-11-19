Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays to $68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.40.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

