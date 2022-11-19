Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.3% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.74.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $148.04 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $306.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.36 and a 200 day moving average of $165.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.15, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,931 shares of company stock valued at $18,681,572 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

