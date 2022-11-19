Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,303 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,739,000 after buying an additional 414,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.42. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $119.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

