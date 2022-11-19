Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,130 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $28.06 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55.

