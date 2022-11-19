Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,502 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 211.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

