Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,249 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $2,423,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $104.60. The company has a market capitalization of $264.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

