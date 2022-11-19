PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 160.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:PRT opened at $7.28 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36.

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $33,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,752,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,192,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,768 shares of company stock worth $574,606.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

