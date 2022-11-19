Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 186.00 and last traded at 187.20. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at 188.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDRDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €256.00 ($263.92) to €277.00 ($285.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 229.40.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is 179.18 and its 200 day moving average is 185.07.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.