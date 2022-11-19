Persistence (XPRT) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Persistence token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00003505 BTC on popular exchanges. Persistence has a market cap of $77.84 million and $291,369.44 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Persistence has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002641 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.44 or 0.07909530 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00570854 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.83 or 0.29734839 BTC.
About Persistence
Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 155,625,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,925,050 tokens. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
