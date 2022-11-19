Philcoin (PHL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32,922.58

Philcoin (PHL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and $32,922.58 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Philcoin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Philcoin

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

