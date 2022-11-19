Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PM. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.05. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

