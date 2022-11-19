Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,393,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 206,565 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.50% of Phillips 66 worth $196,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.7 %

PSX stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.