Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PNXGF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($8.34) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 750 ($8.81) to GBX 770 ($9.05) in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.11) to GBX 770 ($9.05) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Phoenix Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $730.00.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNXGF opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

