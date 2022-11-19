Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.97

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and traded as high as $11.37. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 303,907 shares changing hands.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 5.59%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is 25.42%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

