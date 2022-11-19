Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Reduced by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,303 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $103,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of PXD stock traded down $6.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,073. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.67 and its 200 day moving average is $243.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.