Piper Sandler Boosts Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $74.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

