Piper Sandler Increases Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $48.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC upped their price target on Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.31.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $36.71 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.87%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

