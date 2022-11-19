Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading 5.4% Higher

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. 65,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,750,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a market cap of $628.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.26.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pitney Bowes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.12%.

In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,126.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 53.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,244,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 432,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.