PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.63-$2.68 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $48.30. 401,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $49.89.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.