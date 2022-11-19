Pocket Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.12 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pocket Network has a market cap of $66.79 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.33 or 0.07861555 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00572780 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.16 or 0.29835193 BTC.

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

