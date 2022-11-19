PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PREKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.75 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

