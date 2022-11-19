Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Precigen has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $407.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Precigen news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,855.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP raised its stake in Precigen by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 587,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Precigen by 2.1% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,761,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 76,725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 252.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 64,372 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Precigen during the first quarter worth about $1,411,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

