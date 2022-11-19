Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.08

Shares of Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.08 and last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 7950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.26.

Premium Income Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.83 million and a PE ratio of 3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.88.

About Premium Income

(Get Rating)

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Further Reading

