ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.71

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 499474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.
Several research firms have recently commented on PFHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProFrac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07.
ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
