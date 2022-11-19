ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.71

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 499474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PFHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProFrac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

ProFrac Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ProFrac by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 458,596 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in ProFrac by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,977,000 after acquiring an additional 306,933 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth about $17,699,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of ProFrac by 46.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 962,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 307,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ProFrac by 280.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after buying an additional 688,489 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.