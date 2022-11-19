Prom (PROM) Price Hits $4.06

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Prom has a total market cap of $66.84 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.06 or 0.00024418 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.05282296 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $2,161,638.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

