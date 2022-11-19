Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given New €87.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €83.50 ($86.08) to €87.40 ($90.10) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PROSY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($77.32) to €72.00 ($74.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Prosus from €93.00 ($95.88) to €90.00 ($92.78) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Prosus from €99.00 ($102.06) to €94.00 ($96.91) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.49.

Get Prosus alerts:

Prosus Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of PROSY opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. Prosus has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

Prosus Cuts Dividend

About Prosus

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.39%.

(Get Rating)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.